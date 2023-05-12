Ed Poponick is seeking re-election as a Unity Township Supervisor in the May 16 Primary Election. Poponick has been a lifetime resident of Unity Township. He and his wife Lisa have been married 37 years, and have four adult children and two grandchildren. Prior to becoming township supervisor, Poponick owned and operated a sign, screenprinting and advertising business in the township for 34 years.

Poponick currently holds a supervisor/roadmaster position with the township, and is currently vice chairman of the board. During his first term in office, Poponick said “I am proud of all of the accomplishments I, and the current board of supervisors, have made during my time at the township.” Some of which include: getting the new public works garage up and running after the devastating fire in 2017, that destroyed the past public works building; re-surfacing many of the township roads, many of which haven’t been paved in 40 years; acquiring grants for the township playgrounds for new equipment; and improvements for the public works building and for paving projects in the Whitney area of the township.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.