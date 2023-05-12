Ed Poponick is seeking re-election as a Unity Township Supervisor in the May 16 Primary Election. Poponick has been a lifetime resident of Unity Township. He and his wife Lisa have been married 37 years, and have four adult children and two grandchildren. Prior to becoming township supervisor, Poponick owned and operated a sign, screenprinting and advertising business in the township for 34 years.
Poponick currently holds a supervisor/roadmaster position with the township, and is currently vice chairman of the board. During his first term in office, Poponick said “I am proud of all of the accomplishments I, and the current board of supervisors, have made during my time at the township.” Some of which include: getting the new public works garage up and running after the devastating fire in 2017, that destroyed the past public works building; re-surfacing many of the township roads, many of which haven’t been paved in 40 years; acquiring grants for the township playgrounds for new equipment; and improvements for the public works building and for paving projects in the Whitney area of the township.
Poponick feels that it is important to continue helping the township’s fire departments with financial security, recruitment and retention issues. “As supervisors, we are responsible to provide fire protection to our residents and this is something that is very important to me. I consider our firemen, women volunteers and our fire departments as some of the best out there, and we need to support them as much as possible,” he stated.
Poponick says the current board of supervisors has done “a tremendous job working within the township budgets.” He feels that his many years of business experience has contributed with working with the township budget. “For many years, township supervisors, and our current board, have not raised taxes for our residents, and I will continue with that mindset. Raising taxes is just not an option that I agree with,” he claimed.
Poponick would also like to continue the success and progress the current board has made in recreation for the township’s youth and families. He stated, “Our current recreation program, in partnership with the City of Latrobe, and the Greater Latrobe School District, has went very well, and I will continue to work with all parties for future success of the program.”
Good communication is key and is also a top priority for Poponick in working with the township’s residents.
“Quick response to the residents’ phone calls and issues comes first. I will continue to do my best to listen to the residents, contact them promptly and work with them to resolve any issues that they may have. It has been truly an honor to serve the residents of Unity Township, and work with the current board, office staff and our road crews, the last five-plus years to make Unity Township the best that it can be. It would be a privilege for me to have the opportunity to serve Unity Township as supervisor for another six year term, continuing to move the township forward in its growth, economy and prosperity so that Unity Township will remain as a great place to live, work and play. I will continue to work with integrity and honesty to do what’s best for Unity Township and its residents. I would be grateful and appreciative to receive your vote and support on May 16,” he concluded.
