Dr. Robert J. Fryman holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology, a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Pittsburgh and earned his teacher certification from Oglethorpe University. He would bring to the Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors over 40 years of combined teaching experience at the collegiate level and the middle and high school level.

During his time as a university professor, Dr. Fryman saw a steady decline in the reading and analytical abilities of his students. In 1999 an opportunity presented itself to switch to teaching in the public schools. He made the decision to switch to teaching in the public schools where he felt that he could have a greater impact on helping our students to strengthen the skills and knowledge necessary for their future success. After completing his teaching certification program, Dr. Fryman taught middle school and high school students from 2000 to 2020 for the Gwinnett County Public School System, Massanutten Military Academy, and Fauquier County Public Schools. He holds a current Virginia teaching license and is certified in social studies, earth science, physical science and gifted education.

