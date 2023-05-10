Dr. Robert J. Fryman holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology, a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Pittsburgh and earned his teacher certification from Oglethorpe University. He would bring to the Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors over 40 years of combined teaching experience at the collegiate level and the middle and high school level.
During his time as a university professor, Dr. Fryman saw a steady decline in the reading and analytical abilities of his students. In 1999 an opportunity presented itself to switch to teaching in the public schools. He made the decision to switch to teaching in the public schools where he felt that he could have a greater impact on helping our students to strengthen the skills and knowledge necessary for their future success. After completing his teaching certification program, Dr. Fryman taught middle school and high school students from 2000 to 2020 for the Gwinnett County Public School System, Massanutten Military Academy, and Fauquier County Public Schools. He holds a current Virginia teaching license and is certified in social studies, earth science, physical science and gifted education.
Dr. Fryman retired from teaching in 2020 and moved permanently to the Ligonier Valley. His wife Linda, a resident of the Ligonier Valley with ties to the region for three generations, had retired from teaching previously and moved to their home near Ligonier in 2011 to help care for his elderly mother. Dr. Fryman stays actively involved in education as a part-time educator at Fort Ligonier working with both school groups and adult programs.
The Ligonier Valley School District (LVSD) has many good characteristics which provide an excellent opportunity for students to earn a solid education. These characteristics are:
- A good student/teacher ratio of approximately 15:1. Having taught in school districts where the ratio was 25:1, the smaller student/teacher ratio provides an excellent environment for greater personal interaction in the classroom.
- A budget of approximately $33 million dollars which allows for an average of $23,391 to be spent per student that is higher than the amount spent by other school districts in the surrounding areas by as much as $6,000.
- A strong cooperative relationship with the Eastern Westmoreland Careers & Technology Centers that provides students with alternative career paths other than a college preparatory track.
- LVSD has a body of dedicated teachers who strive to provide the students with a quality education.
However, these positive characteristics of LVSD are not being utilized effectively for the benefit of the students. The primary issues faced by the LVSD are:
Despite the $23,391 spent per student, only 68% of the students exhibit scores demonstrating proficiency in reading while only 44% of the students exhibit proficiency in mathematics. Both subjects are vital for LVSD students to be successful in the workplace or university following graduation. These levels of proficiency are unacceptable.
There is a pronounced lack of trust felt by the parents between them and the current school board and district administration. This lack of trust is shown by the feeling the parents have that the school board and district administration do not listen to their concerns and issues. Coupled with this is the perception that the current school board and administration do not conduct school business in a transparent manner. Lack of trust by the parents in the school board severely handicaps the ability of LVSD to make effective changes that would benefit the learning environment.
Any improvement in the quality of education in the LVSD needs to begin with the establishment of open lines of communication between the school board, parents, and teachers. Concerns of the parents need to be addressed by being listened to, not just heard. Dr. Fryman will push to have quarterly town halls held within the district where the concerns of the parents may be expressed. Similarly, the concerns of the teachers need to be listened to as these individuals are the ones who are faced daily with issues and concerns which are rarely expressed. As with the quarterly town halls, similar forums will be conducted with the teachers providing them with the opportunity to bring to the school board’s attention issues which may go unnoticed.
A survey of the LVSD graduates needs to be conducted as the first step in understanding the effectiveness of the district in adequately preparing its students for the future. This survey would gather data on what aspects of their education the graduates felt were good as well as what was not and any ideas, they have for improving the curriculum based upon their experiences.
Given the amount of current spending per student, Dr. Fryman will not support any tax increases. Rather, a close examination of how funds are being spent will be conducted and the reallocation of existing funds more efficiently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.