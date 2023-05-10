Dr. Maureen Ittig is seeking a seat for a School Board Director in the Ligonier Valley School District. She is the proud mother of three children in the Ligonier Valley School District, ages 9, 7, and 2. Her two older children attend R.K. Mellon Elementary. “Being their parent is the joy of my life and my most important role,” she said.
Professionally, Ittig has a Ph.D. in human development and family studies, is an educator with 20+ years of experience, having taught children from preschool through college, as well as adults. She is currently a Senior Extension Educator in Family Well-being for Penn State where her professional focus includes parenting, mental health, and child development. Her background also includes research and evaluation on community issues, with a focus on policy and evidence-based programs. She is practical, outspoken and invested in seeing our school district be the best it can be for all of our children.
Community service is important to her and she has been an active volunteer as a Cub Scout Den Leader and with the PTO. She is on the Friendship Park Phase I Skate park committee and recently joined the Board of the Ligonier Valley Education Trust. She is running independently for School Board Director to help make the district the best it can be for all our children.
With a focus on local strengths and needs, her priorities include supporting excellence in education, including high quality gifted and special education; expanding outdoor learning opportunities include recess and service-learning; enabling resilient connections between children and youth, families, and teachers, and promoting trustworthy, reliable, and straightforward communication. “There is so much political animosity today that has no place on the school board and I promise to be focused on the real issues that matter for our school district and community,” she stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.