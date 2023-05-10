Dr. Maureen Ittig is seeking a seat for a School Board Director in the Ligonier Valley School District. She is the proud mother of three children in the Ligonier Valley School District, ages 9, 7, and 2. Her two older children attend R.K. Mellon Elementary. “Being their parent is the joy of my life and my most important role,” she said.

Professionally, Ittig has a Ph.D. in human development and family studies, is an educator with 20+ years of experience, having taught children from preschool through college, as well as adults. She is currently a Senior Extension Educator in Family Well-being for Penn State where her professional focus includes parenting, mental health, and child development. Her background also includes research and evaluation on community issues, with a focus on policy and evidence-based programs. She is practical, outspoken and invested in seeing our school district be the best it can be for all of our children.

