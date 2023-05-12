Donna L. Showalter is running for a spot on Derry Area School Board. Except for one year living in the state of California and eight years in Pittsburgh, Showalter has lived most of her life in Derry Township.

She was a 1972 Derry Area High School graduate and completed her nursing degree at the University of Pittsburgh in 1976. She worked at Latrobe Area Hospital and Westmoreland Regional Hospital for most of my career but also worked for Healthways and UPMC as well. She recently retired from UPMC East and is currently a volunteer for the Derry school system as a nurse for field trips with students.

