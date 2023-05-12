Donna L. Showalter is running for a spot on Derry Area School Board. Except for one year living in the state of California and eight years in Pittsburgh, Showalter has lived most of her life in Derry Township.
She was a 1972 Derry Area High School graduate and completed her nursing degree at the University of Pittsburgh in 1976. She worked at Latrobe Area Hospital and Westmoreland Regional Hospital for most of my career but also worked for Healthways and UPMC as well. She recently retired from UPMC East and is currently a volunteer for the Derry school system as a nurse for field trips with students.
She attends Trinity Lutheran Church and serves on the council, and she is a board member of the Derry Area Historical Society. She is a master gardener with Penn State Extension and have a keen interest in the agriculture program at DAHS.
Showalter is married and has three adult children and one grandson. Her daughter lives next door in a home built by her father on the original homestead owned by Showalter’s grandparents. She has a daughter in Lower Burrell and her son lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his family. Her husband Pat is involved with Derry Railroad Days, and they have a presence at the ag fair each year with an information booth for the historical society.
“I believe that Derry has much to offer its community. I believe that strong community ties are essential for it to thrive, and a school system is an integral part of that community. I believe in fiscal responsibility but also that a school system needs to be up to date with new technology and be current in the solid curriculum to be competitive in today’s world,” she concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.