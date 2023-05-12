Dan Lynch is running for Derry Area School Board. He is a husband and father of four children, ages 3 to 16. He moved to Derry Township in 2005 and over the past 18 years Derry has become home for his family, and good Lord willing he hope this will be home for many years to come.
Lynch was raised in Penn Hills and graduated from Penn Hills High School. Throughout his high school years, he attended Vo-Tech and upon graduation started an apprenticeship in plumbing and HVAC. The vo-tech education has proved to be invaluable as he was able to learn a trade, and this has been a blessing for me.
He is running for school board because he cares about and wants to help DASD achieve its full potential. He supports parents’ choice and would like improved fiscal and administrative transparency.
As a small, rural school district we should not look to or try to model our district to compare it to other larger districts. I believe Derry Area School District can be the best small, rural district in Pennsylvania. We have an opportunity to enhance our Ag/Hort program in a way to not only enriches our students but the community as well,” he stated.
While academics are a priority, he believes the arts and musical programs are superb and that we should foster our students to pursue their dreams. “We have alumni that have performed in Italy, that are playwrights and attend Berklee College of Music and have their own bands,” he noted.
Lynch believes another asset to our district is the opportunity to attend Eastern Westmoreland Vocational Training School. Our students are taught more than academics. They experience hands-on training in trades which are invaluable to students that choose the trades path as their career.
”My goal is to have our students as they go through their lives, look back on their years at DASD knowing they received a quality education with diverse opportunities. That they were guided, encouraged, and taught by quality educators that mentored and supported them throughout their school years,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.