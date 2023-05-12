Dan Lynch is running for Derry Area School Board. He is a husband and father of four children, ages 3 to 16. He moved to Derry Township in 2005 and over the past 18 years Derry has become home for his family, and good Lord willing he hope this will be home for many years to come.

Lynch was raised in Penn Hills and graduated from Penn Hills High School. Throughout his high school years, he attended Vo-Tech and upon graduation started an apprenticeship in plumbing and HVAC. The vo-tech education has proved to be invaluable as he was able to learn a trade, and this has been a blessing for me.

