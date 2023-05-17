Incumbents Ralph Jenko and William Yuhaniak won the primary election Tuesday for Latrobe City Council.
Jenko, who also serves as deputy mayor, and Yuhaniak were the only two Republican candidates on the ballot.
Yuhaniak finished with 316 votes while Jenko had 285. There were 22 Republican write-in votes.
No Democratic nominees appear on the ballot.
The four-year term for Democrat Councilman Robert Forish expires at the end of the year. He did not file a petition to be on the ballot for re-election. There were 37 write-in votes for Democrat Tuesday.
Jenko, a former member of the city’s zoning hearing board, was first appointed to city council at the end of 2018 to fill a vacancy. Jenko was re-elected to a four-year term in 2019. He previously ran for a city council seat in 2017 but fell short.
Jenko filled a variety of roles during a 43-year career with Kennametal. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in addition to a master’s degree in business administration.
Yuhaniak is currently employed by the Greater Latrobe School District as the daylight custodian at the junior high school. He has worked for the district for 28 years. He is starting his 18th year with the fire service, and currently fills the roles of captain and treasurer at Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. No. 2.
He is seeking re-election as he works on his second year as a councilman, finishing up the term that was left open by Eric Bartels, who was elected mayor in 2021.
