Carol Barton is running for Ligonier Borough Council.
Barton reports “For over 25 years I’ve ‘Lived Ligonier’…not as a politician, but as a participating resident, as a mother, a grandmother, a volunteer; supporting this town and surrounding communities through actions of compassion. Ligonier is my home, and the people within it captured my heart from day one and this is why I am running for Borough Council.”
She continues, “Yes, I have many entrepreneurial experiences, business skill sets, and feathers in my cap that I can list from a lifetime of successful business ownerships, project leaderships, and community volunteer projects like Friendship Park, Meals on Wheels and lending time to the fire department to name a few.
“But this isn’t anything much different than many of us do in this town, this is Ligonier. This is what we do. We know that it takes people who are problem solvers, innovative thinkers, who listen, use common sense and can have a positive impact. People who have time to make the necessary efforts needed for accuracy, efficiency and efficacy. It truly takes a village to properly care for each other, our families and our homes. Sure, what we did in the past shapes who we are today, but while honoring the past, it’s the actions we take now that sets forward our future, what we put in place now to preserve all the things we love that the generations before us worked so hard to build, and to co-create proper changes in the things that no longer serve us for the generations to come.”
Barton states she is running for Ligonier Borough Council not only to have a seat, and a place to motivate these actions, but also to have a stronger voice, to be an advocate for the people, just like her, who care about tomorrow, this community, and all that reside in it.
