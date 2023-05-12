Carol Barton is running for Ligonier Borough Council.

Barton reports “For over 25 years I’ve ‘Lived Ligonier’…not as a politician, but as a participating resident, as a mother, a grandmother, a volunteer; supporting this town and surrounding communities through actions of compassion. Ligonier is my home, and the people within it captured my heart from day one and this is why I am running for Borough Council.”

