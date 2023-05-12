Bradley Toman is seeking nomination to the Greater Latrobe School Board. He and his wife Megan grew up in the Greater Latrobe School District and are residents of Unity Township. They have two children, Lincoln and Monroe, who attend the Mountain View Elementary School.

Following high school, he attended Duquesne University for a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and has served the local area as a community pharmacist for nearly 15 years.

