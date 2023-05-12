Bradley Toman is seeking nomination to the Greater Latrobe School Board. He and his wife Megan grew up in the Greater Latrobe School District and are residents of Unity Township. They have two children, Lincoln and Monroe, who attend the Mountain View Elementary School.
Following high school, he attended Duquesne University for a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and has served the local area as a community pharmacist for nearly 15 years.
Currently, he works as a clinical account executive for one of the largest pharmacy benefits managers in the U.S., where he assists self-funded employer clients develop and manage their pharmacy benefits.
Toman was also recently involved in the Greater Latrobe Community Advisory Team. Its objective was to thoughtfully discuss and develop opportunities for infrastructure improvements aimed at updating and enhancing our schools. His approach to the committee assignment was to balance priorities of the district residents and students while creating practical alternatives that will position the community to deliver unmatched educational opportunities and drive community growth.
His objective in running for the school board is based on his desire to continue developing a district that will prepare our children and future generations for their life beyond K-12. He is a strong advocate for the best-in-class education and a proponent of an academically-driven curriculum, as well as an increased emphasis on vocational training opportunities that can develop the technical skills necessary for career growth.
“I also believe it is important for students to develop leadership skills and become stewards of the great community where we live. I want to see our children foster a sense of connection and community spirit that promotes happiness, health and success. And to do this, deliberate steps are needed to expand on school, family and community partnerships that result in more parental involvement, effective teaching and student successes,” he said.
“Overall, teaching our children should be approached with sincerity and the expectation that everyone needs to work together to create a positive educational experience. I truly believe that the ability to lead and teach our children is a great honor and the biggest responsibility that parents and guardians grant to the community. To me, the foundation of a good education centers around building a school, building a community, building relationships and building a pathway into the future for student achievement,” he concluded.
