Bill Yuhaniak is seeking re-election to Latrobe City Council to have the opportunity to continue helping other council members do what is best for the wonderful city and the people who reside here. He is a native of Latrobe, feeling blessed to have had the privilege with the help of his wife Laura to have raised their son Jesse and daughter Jennifer here.
Yuhaniak currently works for the Greater Latrobe School District and has for the past 28 years, as the daylight custodian at the junior high school. He is starting his 18th year with the fire service, and currently fills the role as captain and treasurer at L.V.F.D. Hook and Ladder Co.# 2.
He is seeking re-election as he works on his second year as a councilman, finishing up the term that was left open by Eric Bartels, when he was elected mayor in 2021.
“If I get re-elected, I promise to work diligently with my fellow council members to continue to make Latrobe a better place to live, not only by keeping taxes from being raised, but by pursuing the landlords whose properties are blighted and needs repaired and/or cleaned up. Making the city a more desirable community to work and live by bringing new businesses in and keeping the existing businesses from leaving, along with filling the many empty homes within our city is high on my list to keep Latrobe a place that makes you want to raise your family. Someday I’d like to see someone build some kind of sports/recreation facility in the city, where our youth could go and enjoy hanging with their friends, ultimately keeping them off the streets,” he concluded.
He is seeking re-election with hopes that the citizens of Latrobe who believed in him once to get him to where he is, will let him remain on the city council for another four years.
