Bill Yuhaniak is seeking re-election to Latrobe City Council to have the opportunity to continue helping other council members do what is best for the wonderful city and the people who reside here. He is a native of Latrobe, feeling blessed to have had the privilege with the help of his wife Laura to have raised their son Jesse and daughter Jennifer here.

Yuhaniak currently works for the Greater Latrobe School District and has for the past 28 years, as the daylight custodian at the junior high school. He is starting his 18th year with the fire service, and currently fills the role as captain and treasurer at L.V.F.D. Hook and Ladder Co.# 2.

