Both Ligonier Township Supervisors John Beaufort and Stephanie Verna will move on to the general election after a Republican challenger failed to beat one of them Tuesday.
Ken Vallino, a member of the township’s Parks and Recreation Committee, attempted to usurp one of the incumbents. All three were Republican candidates. There were no Democratic candidates in Tuesday’s primary.
Vallino received 432 votes, 140 vote behind Verna (572). Beaufort led the pack with 584 votes.
Despite the victory Tuesday, both candidates could still wind up not being elected in November. Both Beaufort and Verna could still face challenges in the general election from either third party candidates or a write-in campaign.
A total of 225 write-in votes were cast in the empty Democrat supervisor race. Should at least 10 of those votes be claimed by a candidate and validated, both incumbents could be facing an unknown challenger in the fall.
Concerns regarding use of township funds for services provided by companies owned by supervisors and the firing of former Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger, have brought renewed interest in the supervisor race over the past two weeks.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
