Ligonier attorney Allison E. Thiel is running for Magisterial District Judge for District 10-3-09.
Born and raised in Ligonier, Thiel is now raising her own family there with her husband, Lou McQuaide, including sons, Beckett and Colton, and step-daughter, Kinley.
Thiel, a graduate of Ligonier Valley School District, Penn State University and Widener University School of Law, is a practicing attorney at the law firm David K. Lucas & Associates. Thiel has experience in family, criminal, juvenile and civil law, representing clients both in and out of the courtroom. For several years, she had served as Judicial Law Clerk for Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge John J. Driscoll.
Thiel is trained in mediation and has been appointed by the judges of the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas to serve as Guardian ad Litem, representing the best interests of children involved in custody and Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau matters.
“Our citizens depend on the judge to listen to the facts and rule on them fairly, to have integrity, to treat people with respect, and to carry out judicial duties competently and efficiently. If elected, I can and will meet these expectations as Magisterial District Judge for District 10-3-09 and I am excited to be seeking this important office.”
Thiel is a registered Republican and will cross-file for the primary election on May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.