Tuesday saw the largest field of candidates for school director dwindle down to just seven after the votes were tallied.
Two competing groups put forth five candidates each, with Maureen Ittig running her own campaign.
November will see incumbents Jack McDowell, Irma Hutchinson and Jennifer Kromel fight to keep their positions.
Two competing groups put forth five candidates each, with Maureen Ittig running her own campaign.
November will see incumbents Jack McDowell, Irma Hutchinson and Jennifer Kromel fight to keep their positions.
Kromel and Hutchinson were the only two incumbents to receive Democratic and Republican nominations. Jack McDowell secured 527 votes on the Democrat side to make the ballot. He will be joined by Ittig as the other Democrat candidate. Ittig received 521 votes Tuesday.
Kevin Mack’s bid for reelection fell short as he failed to secure enough votes.
Mack was beat out in the Republican race by 20 votes by newcomer Joe Vella. Vella was one of five candidates running against McDowell and the other incumbents. He will be joined by running mate Gary Steffy, who received 902 votes in the Republican race.
Michael “MJ” Knupp, who recently graduated from Ligonier Valley High School, finished on top of the Republican candidates with 943 votes and third in the Democratic race with 536 votes. Knupp was a newcomer brought on by the McDowell, Kromel, Hutchinson, Mack ticket.
Tuesday’s Ligonier Valley school director race stayed tight up until the last votes were counted, with many candidates staying within less than a percentage point of each other.
The seven candidates will now move onto the general election where they try to secure one of five seats.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
