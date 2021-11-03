Days after Kelly Tua Hammers was confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate to fill the remaining two months of the term of retired Derry Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik, voters gave her the nod past December as the lone candidate running for the post in Tuesday’s election.
A Democrat, Hammers, 49, will serve a full six-year term as judge of Magisterial District 10-3-08 after receiving 86.42% of the vote (3,272 votes). Write-in candidates received 13.58% (514 votes).
Hammers was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to the position after Bilik retired in August and was confirmed by the Senate on Oct. 28.
She is from Derry. An assistant district attorney in the county since 1997, she specialized in prosecutions of sexual assaults, civil asset forfeiture cases and juvenile crimes. She also served as an instructor for the Municipal Police Academy at Westmoreland County Community College teaching criminal law, civil law, and search and seizure and legal updates.
Hammers is a Derry Area Senior High School graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and a law degree from Dickinson School of Law.
In other magisterial judge races, also all uncontested, Tamara Mahady won the race for jude in the Magisterial District 10-2-08 race in Latrobe garnering 98.95% of the vote (6,687 votes). Write-in candidates only managed 1.05% (71 votes).
An attorney from Latrobe, Mahady is the cousin of current District Judge Michael Mahady.
Tamara Mahady worked as an attorney for the Westmoreland County Public Defender’s Office. In her announcement to the Bulletin, Mahady noted that she has devoted her legal career to public service, both inside the county and at the state level, and that her experience in both criminal and civil proceedings make her uniquely qualified to be district judge.
She is a lifelong resident of the Unity Township and Latrobe area.
Other county winners included: Scott Fanchalsky for District 10-2-01 with 98.85% (4,747 votes); Rebecca Calisti Tyburski for District 10-2-03 with 98.73% (5,840 votes), and incumbent Mark Mansour for District 10-3-01 with 98.86% (2,851 votes).
