Registered Republicans in Ligonier Borough will soon face a decision over who will be their party’s candidate for mayor: a twenty-year incumbent who has overseen economic and technological changes in the valley, or a newcomer who seeks to bridge the generational gap between the youth and seniors in his community.
Alex Raine is challenging longtime mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas for the Republican nomination in the May 18 primary election.
Bellas has served as Ligonier Borough mayor since 2002, running unopposed during his last two campaigns.
After growing up in Potomac, Maryland, at 11 years old Raine moved with his family to Ligonier when his mother retired from her government job. A 2012 Ligonier Valley High School graduate, he attended Westmoreland County Community College for marketing and business and is currently employed as a concrete finisher at Steele Concrete and Construction in Ligonier.
Along with stints in the restaurant industry, Raine has also worked at JG Gutters in Irwin, Green Heat and Energy Solutions in Ligonier, and as a head of quality control at Excel Glass and Granite in Jeannette.
A Washington Township High School graduate, Bellas was employed by T.W. Phillips Gas and Oil Co. and U.S. Steel Corp. in Vandergrift before moving to Ligonier in 1966. He has since worked for Bell Telephone Co. and Bell Atlantic Corp., launched his own technology business, Ligonier Communications, and assisted Laurel Web Online Services as a tower antenna and computer installer. A member of the National Ski Patrol, he remains active at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort in his retirement.
Bellas cited the rehabilitation and reopening of Laurel Mountain as one of the key accomplishments during his five terms and nearly two decades as mayor. “I got Laurel Mountain Ski Area reopened after writing letters to four different governors of Pennsylvania explaining the need for jobs and the fact we are depending on the influx of tourist dollars since we have no local industries that provide jobs for the people in our region… Finally, all the letters paid off when Gov. (Ed) Rendell called me personally to tell me the $6.5 million had been appropriated for the rehab of Laurel Mountain State Park Ski Area. Certainly made my day,” Bellas recalled.
Other initiatives he is proud of include soliciting Laurel Highland Total Communications to extend a fiber optic line into Ligonier Borough and improving public safety in his community. Bellas was involved in re-establishing the Ligonier Valley Police Department’s main office in the borough, procuring fluorescent warning traffic signs for the Diamond and securing a stop sign at the intersection of North Market and Church streets through another letter-writing initiative.
“It has made that intersection safer for the children crossing North Market Street and also easier for cars leaving our public parking lot onto the North Market Street intersection,” he said about the latter.
When asked what major goals he hopes to achieve if elected mayor, Raine acknowledged that residents were upset when Ligonier Borough’s recycling program was discontinued and said he would like to incentivize community gardening, as well as encourage citizens to participate in local organizations. Raine himself is a member of the Rotary Club of Ligonier and the Westmoreland County Young Republicans organization, plus volunteers at the Ligonier Valley Food Pantry.
“There is a huge generational gap in our community, children on their phones, senior citizens with time on their hands. My mother raised me ‘old school.’ I grew up playing outside, exploring the world around me and being a kid. In my young adulthood, I used the internet as an escape from reality and, reflecting back, I can see how it hindered my development into becoming an adult. As mayor, and as an elected official, I will make it my obligation to bridge this gap by finding different avenues as a way to motivate people in our community to be more involved with various organizations and activities in our town,” Raine said.
Barring a strong write-in campaign, Ligonier Borough’s mayoral race will come down to the Republican incumbent versus the Republican newcomer, as no Democratic candidates are on the ballot this year.
“I chose to challenge the current mayor on the Republican ticket because I am Republican,” Raine told the Bulletin, when asked why he decided to vie for the Republican nomination rather than running unopposed on the Democratic ticket or on both.
“I do not believe in flip-flopping parties solely for the fact that the incumbent is running unopposed. This is what democracy is about and the moment I do not stay true to myself, I compromise my integrity,” Raine said.
