Two candidates are on the ballot for open spots on Derry Borough Council in the May 18 primary election.
Current council vice president Barbara Phillips, along with newcomer Robert White, are running on the Republican ticket for full four-year terms.
There are no candidates on the Democratic side.
Phillips, a bookkeeper who has accumulated nearly 40 years of experience in various industries, has been a resident of Derry Borough for 20 years.
She was initially appointed to council in September 2020, was appointed to a five-year term on the Derry Borough Municipal Authority in January and earlier this week was voted as council vice president.
Neither of the candidates submitted campaign announcements to the Bulletin.
