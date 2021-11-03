Two incumbents and two challengers appear to have secured four-year seats on the Greater Latrobe school board, according to Tuesday’s unofficial general election results.
Three candidates listed on both ballots — longtime school director Heidi Kozar and newcomers Merle D. Musick and Andrew Repko — along with Republican incumbent Bill Palmer were the top-getters for four open board seats.
Kozar earned the most number of votes, per unofficial results, with 4,045 (20.8%). Palmer was right behind with 4,007 votes (20.6%), followed by Musick’s 3,987 votes (20.5%) and Repko’s 3,859 votes (19.8%). Musick is the son of current school board member Merle L. Musick.
Another current school director, Cathy Sarraf, earned 2,911 votes (14.9%) but appeared to have fallen short of a new term on the board.
The school board race also garnered 612 write-in votes.
Kozar, a 16-year school director, is a member of both the finance and curriculum committees. She has said she is committed to addressing diversity and inclusion within the district, and she will continue to fight the Pennsylvania General Assembly for a change in the funding formula for charter schools.
Palmer is a 12-year school director.
Sarraf has served on the school board since January 2020, when she was appointed to fill the unexpired term of board member Mike O’Barto, who resigned after being elected as Unity Township supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.