Two incumbents and one newcomer appeared to have earned four-year seats on Ligonier Borough Council, according to Tuesday’s general election results.
Republican Matthew Smith and Democrat Mariah Fisher, both incumbents, along new Republican newcomer Jordan Frei were the top three vote-getters for four open seats on council.
Smith earned the most votes, per unofficial results, tallying 335 (29.5%). Frei earned 318 votes (28.0%) followed by Fisher at 301 votes (26.5%). There were also 181 write-in votes for a council seat.
Longtime mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas, listed on both ballots, secured another term as mayor by earning 457 votes (96.0%). There were also 19 write-in votes.
Current tax collector Robin Roberts, listed on both ballots, also appears to have earned another term, capturing 487 votes (99.1). There were four write-in votes.
In her first year on council, Fisher served as the chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee which provided oversight for the $3.5-million Diamond Renaissance Project. During her tenure on council, she has been a member of every committee, and has served as finance chair as well as parks and recreation chair.
Frei and Smith did not submit election announcements to the Bulletin.
