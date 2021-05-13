Two challengers seeking Latrobe mayor bid

Two challengers are vying for Latrobe mayor in the May 18 primary election.
Eric Bartels is running as a Republican, while Sandra McCune is the Democratic candidate. Current Mayor Rosie Wolford is not seeking a third term.
Bartels is a current five-year city council member, where he currently serves as deputy mayor.
“Mayor Wolford has done well for Latrobe and it is (my) hope to continue the progress she has made to keep Latrobe a welcoming city that families will enjoy living in and in which businesses will be able to successfully operate,” he said of his plans.
Bartels has lived in Latrobe for 13 years with his wife, Melissa, a 1992 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She currently works at Latrobe Elementary School.
Bartels has two sons, Nolan, a ninth-grader, and Simon, a seventh-grader, who both attend Greater Latrobe schools.
Barters grew up in Hobart, Indiana — part of the Chicago metropolitan area. He graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
A social studies teacher at Norwin High School, Bartels also teaches as an adjunct professor at St. Vincent College. He is a member of Greensburg Alliance Church.
Bartels is currently serving in his second term as a city council member, first elected in 2015.
He said that council has “worked well together, including with (City Manager) Michael Gray and the various department heads who are passionate about keeping the ‘Neighborhood’ beautiful and living up to its accolades such as one of the top 20 most liveable cities in the U.S.”
During his time so far on council, Bartels has served on the public works and student showcase committees, as well as the Adams Memorial Library board.
McCune did not submit a campaign announcement to the Bulletin.
Wolford has served eight years as mayor, and 10 additional years on council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.