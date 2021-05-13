Three vying for Derry Borough mayoral post

Three candidates, including the current interim mayor, are vying for a four-year term as Derry Borough mayor.
Interim Mayor Grant Nicely and Jasen Lentz are on the Republican ballot for the May 18 primary election, while Kevin Liberoni is the lone candidate on the Democratic ticket.
Nicely, who is handling mayoral duties following the recent resignation of former mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello, has 30-plus years of law enforcement experience. Nicely has previously served as Derry Borough Council president and is the current chairman of the Derry Borough Municipal Authority.
A borough resident for a large portion of his life, Lentz is employed as a systems administrator for a small business in Greensburg. Lentz is the co-founder of Cat’s Twilight cat rescue in Stahlstown, which was founded in 2009. He said tentative plans are in place to construct a building and move the rescue to Derry in the future.
Liberoni earned four-year seats on the Derry Area School Board in the 2019 and 2015 general elections, respectively. Before that, he had served consecutive terms until 2001. When he first joined the board, Liberoni became the youngest elected school director in Derry Area history at the age of 23.
