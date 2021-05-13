Only one candidate is on the ballot for three Latrobe City Council seats, but two residents are running as write-ins.
Jim Kelley is seeking re-election on the Democratic ticket, while Bridget DiVittis and Ann M. Amatucci said they are running as write-in candidates.
Kelley was elected to council in 2017 and is seeking another four-year term. He resides in Latrobe, where he previously practiced law from 1977 until his retirement in 2016.
Kelley said he is proud of his 42 years of service as assistant city solicitor, solicitor and member of council. He especially is privileged to have been a part of the city’s growth and development for more than four decades.
“If re-elected, I promise to continue the collaborative efforts of council to do all that we can to help the city emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and to help restore prosperity to Latrobe and its citizens,” he said.
Kelley believes he can continue to bring significant background and experience to council.
He said he will continue to focus on the development of our business district and to seek ideas from various resources in helping guide Latrobe into the future.
Kelley has a broad zoning background, representing zoning hearing boards in Latrobe and other communities. For over 30 years, he was a part-time instructor, teaching law related courses at the Westmoreland County Community College, Penn State University and Seton Hill University.
Kelley is married to the former Kathleen Cignetto, a retired school superintendent, and has one daughter, Nicole.
DiVittis and her husband Marc raise three children, ages 16, 15 and 11, in Latrobe. Her children attend Greater Latrobe, where DiVittis has been involved in the past as PTO president, school volunteer and substitute teacher.
“My love for Latrobe is the reason that I have decided to make this step,” she said. “I hope to contribute to the development of continued great enhancement programs of Latrobe as well as be involved with new ideas that will help in the growth of our city.”
She is currently employed at St. Vincent College as assistant director of Campus Ministry — Spiritual Formation, and coordinator of commuter outreach.
“I am an active member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish spending time in the faith formation program, creating curriculum and programs for ages 3 to 12,” she said. “I am a seasoned teacher and school principal and have enjoyed my time in both positions in Ohio and Indiana, Pennsylvania.”
Amatucci, a lifelong Latrobe resident, wants to see the city remain an impressive place for families to grow and flourish.
She graduated from Duquesne University with a master’s degree in occupational therapy. She is co-owner of an early intervention company and has been providing occupational therapy to the county’s youth for more than 12 years.
She and her husband of 22 years, John, have three children, ages 11, 15 and 17, who attend Christ the Divine Teacher School and Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Amatucci has served on various committees at Holy Family Church in Latrobe. She has also actively assisted as a committee chair at Christ the Divine Teacher school and has volunteered at both the Latrobe Little League and the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League. She is currently serving on the Latrobe Municipal Authority Board of Directors.
Amatucci credits the town of Latrobe for being a grounding force for her and her family throughout her lifetime.
If elected to city council, she said she wants to see Latrobe continue to be a spot where families can settle because they are confident that it is a safe, prosperous and moral place to raise those families.
Council members Gerald Baldonieri and Christine Weller also have four-year terms which are expiring this year.
In January, Weller indicated that she planned on seeking re-election, but she did not submit a campaign announcement to the Bulletin.
Baldonieri — who has served eight years on council — said he did not plan on running four council.
