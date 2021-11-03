One incumbent and three newcomers appear to have earned four-year seats on the Ligonier Valley school board, according to Tuesday’s unofficial general election results.
Current school director Mary Gamble, listed on both ballots, garnered the high vote total for four open board seats. Newcomers Joslin Josi Bennett, listed on both ballots, and Republicans Cynthia Brown and Donald Gilbert Jr. were the other top vote-getters. Gamble earned 2,505 votes (19.7%), per unofficial results. She was followed by Brown’s 2,401 votes (18.9%), Gilbert’s 2,294 votes (18.1%) and Bennett’s 2,207 votes (17.4%).
Democratic candidates Jeffrey Miller and Kellen Detar appear to have fallen short of board seats. Miller garnered 1,604 votes (12.6%) and Detar 1,572 votes (12.4%), respectively. There were 87 write-in votes.
Gamble, who boasts 30 years of experience as a special education teacher, currently chairs the school board’s personnel committee. She is also a board member of the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation and serves as chairperson of the KidzKare Program, as well as chairperson for the Christian Education Committee at Trinity Presbyterian Church in New Florence.
Bennett, who has five children aged 6 to 15, had a number of objectives if elected, including making it easier to get help for children with special needs, improving or replacing Weller Field, providing longer lunch/recess periods, issuing report cards with letter grades, to name a few.
Gilbert, who was raised in Ligonier and is a 1991 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, is a business owner in the Valley. He said one area in need of greater improvement is communication between the school board, administration, parents and community businesses.
Brown did not provide an election announcement to the Bulletin.
