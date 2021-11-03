Three newcomers and the incumbent board president appear to have earned four-year seats on the Derry Area school board, according to Tuesday’s unofficial general election results from the county election bureau.
Newcomers Steve Frye and Joshua Campbell, listed on the Republican ballot, and Nancy Findish, listed on both ballots, were the top three vote-getters with all precincts reporting. Longtime board member and current president David Krinock, also on both ballots, appeared to have earned the last of four open seats on the board.
Frye earned the high vote total, tallying 2,303 votes (17.4%), per unofficial results. Just behind him was Campbell with 2,265 votes (17.1%), followed by Findish’s 1,992 votes (15.0%) and Krinock’s 1,980 votes (14.9%).
Democrat and longtime school director Mark Maloy appeared to have fallen short of another term, garnering 1,440 votes (10.8%). Others on the ballot were Democrat Daniel Schall (1,644 votes, 12.4%) and independent Erica Stouffer (1,547 votes, 11.7%).
The school board race also had 49 write-in votes.
Frye, a 2002 graduate of Derry Area Area High School who has spent the last decade in a director/manager role working with at-risk students, has pressed for “parent choice” at recent board meetings regarding mandatory masking in schools and vaccines.
A registered Republican who is employed by a local small business in accounting and payroll, Findish and her husband have been homeowners and taxpayers living in Derry Township for about 25 years. Her two children are Derry Area graduates.
Krinock has served nine years as board president and two as vice president. During this time as a school director, he said the school board’s accomplishments have been “many and prestigious for schools in Pennsylvania.” He also noted that Derry Area has consistently strong graduation rates.
Campbell did not provide an election announcement to the Bulletin.
