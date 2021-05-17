Three Derry Township women will compete in the Democratic and Republican primary elections May 18 to replace retiring Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik, who oversees court cases in Derry Borough, Derry Township, and New Alexandria.
Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Tua Hammers, retired police officer Janelle Hood and former court clerk Amy Altman McChesney are all cross-filed in the primary and will appear on ballots for both parties.
Hammers, 49, has served as Westmoreland County’s assistant district attorney since 1997.
A “conservative Democrat,” Hammers plans on running in both the Democratic and Republican primaries on May 18.
“I am no stranger to the Derry community or to our proud history,” she said. “From my education, experience and high ethical standards as an attorney, I am also no stranger to working hard and making difficult decisions. I want to bring my public service to make a difference in my hometown where it matters to me.”
As assistant DA, Hammers has worked on special assignments including sexual assaults for adults and minors, civil asset forfeiture and juvenile cases.
A 1989 Derry Area High School graduate, Hammers received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and a law degree from Dickinson School of Law.
She is an instructor for the Municipal Police Academy at Westmoreland Community College in the areas of criminal law, civil law, search and seizure, and legal updates.
Hammers participates in Derry Area School District activities. She has been a guest speaker at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, Westmoreland County Community College and various high schools on legal topics including law day, ethics, women in the law, search and seizure and human trafficking.
She is also a 24-year participant in the Adopt-A-School program at Valley High School on the 4th Amendment.
Hammers teaches religious education at partner parishes of Saint Rose and Saint John the Evangelist for grades 3-5. She also sings in the choir and serves as a flutist.
A third-generation Derry resident, Hammers lives in Derry Township with her husband, David, daughter Kyri, 17, and son Owen, 15.
“I would like to keep the position of magistrate moving forward as it has for years,” she said.
A Derry Area graduate, Hood began her law enforcement career by attending the police academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Hood was hired part-time as an officer at a local borough. She eventually became corporal and office in charge, investigating matters from burglary to homicide. She was a deputy coroner for several years in Indiana County.
In March 2020, she completed the NASA Federal Arrest Authority Basic Program, as well as becoming the emergency management specialist for two NASA facilities in Ohio.
She also attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania for emergency medical technician training, and maintains her certification up by attending continuing education each year.
She received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in homeland security and emergency management from Colorado Technical University, while taking care of her husband during his cancer treatments.
Hood in 2012 attended Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) for both paramedic and emergency medical instructor. She continued her education in emergency management at Georgetown University, while working as a contractor for NASA.
She currently teaches at CCAC and Penn State Fayette.
Hood volunteers for the Boy Scouts and teaches first aid and CPR at her church. She was one of the founders of the Diamond Days celebration in Blairsville. She helped build the Diamond and brought in the moving Vietnam Veteran Wall for her father and the community.
Hood, twice a widow, has four children. They live in Derry Township.
McChesney, 42, of Derry Township has previously held positions in the Westmoreland County Clerk of Courts office as well as a district judge’s office.
She said she “intends to bring a common sense approach to the common man’s court.”
McChesney, a registered Republican, will seek both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May primary.
“I am experienced, knowledgeable and familiar with criminal and civil procedures and protocol in the magisterial court as well as the Court of Common Pleas,” she said.
A 1996 Derry Area graduate, McChesney continued her education at St. Vincent College where she studied psychology and general administration of justice.
She is a life-long and active member of her community, having served as a board or committee member, officer and/or leader of Derry Township Agricultural Fair, Boy Scout Troop 345 based in New Alexandria, as well as the New Alexandria Home Economics and Westmoreland Squares 4-H clubs.
She has held an assortment of positions with the Derry Township Fair and managed or assisted in managing the junior livestock sale for Derry Township Agricultural Fair.
McChesney’s support and leadership roles in the community have provided her an opportunity to advocate, promote and support the Derry Township community at state level events in Harrisburg.
She is married with five children.
Her husband honorably retired from the Pennsylvania State Police, and the couple runs a multigenerational farm that has been in the family since 1836.
