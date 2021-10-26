Stouffer running for seat on Derry Area school board

Erica Stouffer is vying for a seat on the Derry Area school board in the Nov. 2 general election.
Stouffer, who is running as an independent, is a 2004 graduate Derry Area High School.
Stouffer earned her associate’s degree from Westmoreland County Community College in 2014 and later a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hill University in 2017.
She later was hired for her first professional human services job with the Private Industry Council as a youth specialist.
“As a youth specialist, my job was to promote educational programs and job opportunities for students. I held mini-information sessions for students at Derry (Area), offered Lunch & Learn times and worked with students gain more real-world experiences,” she said as part of her campaign announcement.
“During this time in 2018, I was able to get off of public assistance, buy my first home in Derry Township for my daughter and I, and received the Community Action Association of Pennsylvania Self-Sufficiency Award in 2018. I was one of 20 recipients throughout Pennsylvania, and only recipient to receive the award in Westmoreland County. In April of 2019, I began fulfilling my dream by serving those in need in Westmoreland County and continue my career in the human services field.”
Stouffer has also volunteered with nonprofit agencies such as the GLLV Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, holding workshops for students for career development and helping prep seniors with initial interviews. She is currently a member of Latrobe BPW and is a United Way Women’s Leadership Council Bride Program co-chair and volunteer, while also volunteering annually with Toys 4 Tots.
Stouffer said he believes in “nonpartisan views. I take situations into consideration on both sides of the spectrum.”
She said she takes “mental health seriously and know how important it is to have services available to our students. As well, I value our special education that we have and want them to continue. Previously, I worked as a personal care aide at DASD (at the) elementary and high school levels. I have an understanding how special education works. I hope to ensure services remain available to our students in need.”
Stouffer also is a proponent of anti-bullying and drug education efforts.
“I am against bullying and believe in respecting one another. No matter the frustration going on in our own lives and in the world, it does not give an excuse to bully or harm others. I would respectfully uphold our zero tolerance bullying policies,” she said. “I personally believe in holding people accountable for their actions. I also believe in prevention and intervention programming. Whether we like it or not, drugs still play a big part in society today and I want to keep it out of schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.