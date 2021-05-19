Six candidates will compete for four seats on the Ligonier Valley School Board in the Nov. 2 general election, based on unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary.
Nine candidates, all cross-filed, appeared on both Democratic and Republican ballots Tuesday.
Two candidates, incumbent Mary F. Gamble and newcomer Joslin “Josi” Bennett were among the top four vote-getters on both Republican and Democratic ballots.
Gamble earned 658 votes (16.35%) on Democratic ballots, leading all candidates, and took 971 votes on Republican ballots (11.80%), according to unofficial election results with all 17 precincts in the school district reporting as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Bennett earned 444 Democratic votes (11.03%) and 980 Republican votes (11.91%).
Kellen Detar (492 votes, 12.23%) and Jeffrey Miller (478 votes, 11.88%) appeared to have secured the two remaining Democratic nominations. Cynthia L. Brown was the leading vote-getter on Republican primary ballots, garnering 1,138 votes (13.83%), according to unofficial results. Donald L. Gilbert Jr. had 1,079 Republican votes (13.11%).
Results of write-in and mail-in ballot counts could influence the primary races. There were 23 write-in votes cast on Democratic ballots and 39 on Republican ballots. Mail-in ballots will take several days to be counted, according to county elections officials.
