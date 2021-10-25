Roxanne Shadron is running as a write-in candidate for Ligonier Township supervisor in the upcoming Nov. 2 general election.
For the past seven years, Shadron has worked in various roles in municipal government.
During her experiences, she said she gained first-hand knowledge of local government.
Shadron previously served as the City of Latrobe’s secretary and director of administration and finance.
She believes she has the background and compassion to fulfill the duties of township supervisor.
Shadron said her campaign focuses on her local government, leadership and financial background as well as a “commonsense approach to more efficient and effective government.”
“I am running for township supervisor because I believe that the people of the township deserve sincere, transparent, effective local government,” she said.
“My passion for improving our township is the reason I’m officially announcing my candidacy for Ligonier Township supervisor. … I hope I can count on your support by writing in ‘Roxanne Shadron’ on your ballot.”
Shadron and her husband have resided in Ligonier Township for more than 35 years. She served as a member of the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 Fire Department in the capacity of ladies auxiliary before moving to first alarmer. She is a life member of the VFW Post 734 Ladies Auxiliary where she has proudly served as patriotic instructor.
