Republican Leslie Baum Rossi, of Unity Township, appears to have won election as the next representative for Pennsylvania’s 59th Legislative District, based on unofficial election results from Tuesday’s special election.
With 37 of 41 precincts reporting as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, Rossi had earned 8,166 votes (62.26%) in the May 18 special election for the House seat in Pennsylvania’s 59th Legislative District left vacant by the death of Mike Reese.
Rossi’s Democratic challenger, Ligonier Borough councilwoman Mariah Fisher, had 4,316 votes (32.90%) and Libertarian candidate Robb Luther, of Ligonier, had garnered 343 votes (2.61%), based on unofficial tallies. There had been 292 write-in votes cast.
The 59th District encompasses portions of Somerset and Westmoreland counties, including Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant and St. Clair townships, along with parts of Hempfield and Unity townships and Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward boroughs.
Reese died Jan. 2 of an apparent brain aneurysm. He was elected for a seventh-term in the state House of Representatives, running unopposed as a Republican in the November 2020 election.
Rossi, 50, created the red-white-and-blue “Trump House” on Route 982 in Unity Township amid the former president’s 2016 campaign. She helped hundreds register to vote or change their party affiliation up through the 2020 election for which she was a GOP delegate for Trump.
“I believe having spent the amount of time I did on the ground with the voters, I have demonstrated not only my strong work ethic but that I will be the voice of the people as their needs for the district we live in, are my priority,” Rossi wrote in a statement following her party nomination.
Rossi, a mother of eight and business owner, said she is pro-life and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.
“I love our state and it’s the place we call home. It’s up to us to continue on with our conservative movement and legislators must protect our rights according to the constitution.”
