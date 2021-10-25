Dan Resenic is running for Ligonier Township supervisor in the Nov. 2 general election.
Resenic said he will run as a Republican.
He moved to Ligonier Township in 1978 for “the same reasons that many of you either moved here or choose to remain here.”
“The Ligonier area is a clean, safe and welcoming community in which to raise a family, retire or enjoy a home in the countryside,” Resenic said.
As a township supervisor, Resenic said he believes “the things that are important to you are the same things that are important to me.”
“First and foremost is ensuring that your hard-earned tax dollars are spent in a wise and efficient manner. Ligonier Township is in the process of receiving more than $660,000 in federal COVID-relief aid. The federal government has given us specific guidelines as to how this money is to be spent.
“In accordance with these guidelines, I believe these monies should be spent in a manner that directly benefits all residents of Ligonier Township through the purchase of equipment and materials that enhance the public works department’s ability to maintain our roads, bridges and other services to the highest level of quality. Giving our police and fire departments the resources that they need to be effective is absolutely critical as well.”
“Dilapidated and vacant structures surrounded by trash need to be cleaned up,” he added.
“They are a blight on the community and only serve to detract from the value of neighboring properties.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for reliable internet service across the township, Resenic said.
“Poor or non-existent wireless connections created significant challenges for our school-age children who were required to complete remote computer-based lessons,” he said.
“Lastly, I believe it is essential that we continue to expand our public water and sewer network and keep those services and costs under the control of locally elected, public township officials and not under the control of a for-profit corporation answering solely to their investors and owners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.