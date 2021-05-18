Westmoreland County voters can head to the polls to cast their ballots in today’s primary election or deposit completed mail-in ballots in the drop box at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg until 8 p.m.
Polling places opened at 7 a.m.
Voters who received mail-in ballots for the May 18 primary election should drop their completed ballots off at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg before 8 p.m. today.
According to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau, 18,604 mail-in ballots were sent out and 10,780 had been returned to the Election Bureau as of May 16.
Voters who requested a mail-in ballot before the May 11 deadline and who haven’t received one by mail should contact the Election Bureau immediately. Mail-in ballots can be re-issued until polls close at 8 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 18.
A drop box for mail-in ballots will remain available in the lobby of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg until 8 p.m.
The county first implemented the regional drop boxes for mail-in ballots for the November 2020 general election. The drop box locations will again be staffed by a county employee and monitored by video surveillance.
Voters who already submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot cannot vote at their polling place on election day.
Those who did not return their mail-in or absentee ballot and wish to vote in person have two options:
- Bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope to your polling place to be voided. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot;
- If you don’t surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county board of elections will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.