Peck seeks re-election as county DA

John Peck, longtime district attorney in Westmoreland County, is seeking re-election for an additional four-year term.
A campaign announcement noted that Peck “brings decades of experience in prosecuting drug dealers and other dangerous criminals to protect our communities and keep our families safe.”
During his terms, he and his team have handled 95,000 criminal cases, 8,600 juvenile cases and hundreds of homicide cases. He personally tried over 100 jury trials that include the “Greensburg 6” who tortured and murdered a mentally challenged young woman, the Lesko and Travaglia “Kill for Thrill” murders, and the prosecution of the killer of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, First Lieutenant, Military Police, John Peck is only the third district attorney in history to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Police Hall of Fame.
Peck is married to Cindy (Serluco) Peck and is the father of the Rev. John W. Peck, SJ, and Taylor and Dr. Chris Carr, who are the parents of Maddox and Blakely.
“Serving as the chief prosecutor of the county, ultimately my job is to protect the people. It’s not about whether you’re a Democrat or Republican. It’s about assembling an experienced team and working together to wage an aggressive and effective war on crime,” Peck said. “Our collective experience makes a difference.”
