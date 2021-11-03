One newcomer and one incumbent were elected as Ligonier Township supervisors, according to Tuesday’s unofficial general election results.
Republican Erik Ross, who was running unopposed, managed to get 95.84% of the vote (1,430 votes) and Republican Daniel Resenic beat out Democratic challenger Roxanne Shadron by a margin of 63.12% (1,152 votes) to 36.82% (672 votes) to retain his seat on the board.
In addition, Republican Alyssa Boyd got the nod for tax collector, beating out Democrat Salvatore Vello by 59.33% (1.087 votes) to 40.67% (745 votes).
The race for township auditor was a write-in candidate with no opposition on the ballot.
