Two candidates, one from each party, are running unopposed in the May 18 primary election for Westmoreland County Prothonotary after the incumbent, Democrat Christine O’Brien, opted not to run for re-election.
O’Brien has served as the county’s prothonotary since 2010.
Gina O’Barto, a Unity Township Republican, is currently employed in the Westmoreland County Controller’s Office. She formerly worked as an executive assistant at Redstone Highlands as well as a purchasing manager at Columbia Northwest. She is a graduate of Business Careers Institute and a member of the Sons of Italy, a board member of the Arts and Heritage Festival, National Rifle Association (NRA) and Firearms Owners Against Crime and District 12 Republican Committee.
“As a fiscally conservative Republican, I believe we can make improvements that will save taxpayers money and improve accessibility.” she said in a release. “Incorporating more technology into the office would help to allow Westmoreland residents 24-hour access to their government without ever having to drive to the courthouse.”
O’Barto plans to be accountable to the taxpayers of Westmoreland County by being “present and on the job” in order to ensure the prothonotary office runs efficiently.
“I’ll be an active officeholder and I will strive to offer the best possible customer service while maintaining the privacy and security that the public expects with such confidential records,” she said.
She is married to Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto.
Democrat Tom Murphy of New Kensington will be the lone candidate on Democratic ballots in the primary. Murphy did not submit a candidate announcement to the Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.