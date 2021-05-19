Incumbent Ligonier Township Supervisor Daniel Resenic and newcomer Erik Ross each cruised to Republican nominations to run for six- and four-year terms on the board of supervisors based on unofficial election results from Tuesday’s primary.
Both Resenic and Ross ran unopposed. Resenic secured 922 votes (85.06%) for the six-year term with all six precincts in the township reporting, while Ross took 994 votes (91.87%) for the four-year supervisor post.
No candidates filed petitions to run on Democratic ballots in the primary election.
Both Republican candidates sought write-in votes on Democratic ballots, and Roxanne Shadron also announced a write-in campaign.
There were 202 write-in votes case on Democratic ballots for the six-year supervisor post and 127 write-ins for the four-year post. There were 162 write-in votes cast on Republican ballots for the six-year term and 88 write-ins on GOP ballots for the four-year term.
Mail-in ballots will take several days to be counted, according to county elections officials.
