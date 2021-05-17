With six- and four-year terms on the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors up for election this fall, only two candidates filed petitions to appear on ballots for the May 18 primary.
Current supervisor Daniel Resenic is running unopposed on the Republican ballot for one available six-year term, while newcomer Erik Ross is the only candidate on Republican ballots seeking the four-year term.
No candidates will appear on Democratic ballots for either available supervisor position.
Both Republican candidates are seeking write-in votes on Democratic ballots, and Roxanne Shadron has also announced a write-in campaign.
Resenic said he moved to Ligonier Township in 1978 for “the same reasons that many of you either moved here or choose to remain here.”
“The Ligonier area is a clean, safe and welcoming community in which to raise a family, retire or enjoy a home in the countryside,” he said.
As a township supervisor, Resenic said he believes “the things that are important to you are the same things that are important to me.”
“First and foremost is ensuring that your hard-earned tax dollars are spent in a wise and efficient manner,” he said. “Giving our police and fire departments the resources that they need to be effective is critical.”
Resenic also said the township’s public works department needs quality equipment so that it can continue to maintain the township’s roads and bridges to acceptable standards for safe travel.
“Dilapidated and vacant structures surrounded by trash need to be cleaned up,” he said. “They are a blight on the community and only serve to detract from the value of neighboring properties.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for reliable internet service across the township, Resenic said.
“Poor or non-existent wireless connections created significant challenges for our school-age children who were required to complete remote computer-based lessons,” he said.
“Lastly, I believe it is essential that we continue to expand our public water and sewer network and keep those services and costs under the control of locally elected, public township officials and not under the control of a for-profit corporation answering solely to their investors and owners.”
Ross is a 45-year resident of Ligonier Township whose family has lived in the Ligonier are for more than 260 years.
Ross said he “looks forward to improving and maintaining the thing we love as Ligonier. He also said he “wants to maximize your tax dollars for optimum results.”
Ross is a graduate of Glenville State College in West Virginia and a 30-plus year active member at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company where he has held numerous line officer positions and executive positions.
Ross is also an active member of Ligonier Lodge No. 331. He’s also a Shriner.
Ross said he has a wealth of experience in local and international government, working with numerous corporations and is currently a divisional manager for a multimillion-dollar oil company.
Shadron has worked in municipal government for the past seven years. During her experiences, she said she gained firsthand knowledge of local government. Shadron is currently the City of Latrobe’s secretary and director of administration and finance.
She believes she has the background and compassion to fulfill the duties of township supervisor. Shadron said her campaign focuses on her local government, leadership and financial background as well as a “commonsense approach to more efficient and effective government.”
“I am running for township supervisor because I believe that the people of the township deserve sincere, transparent, effective local government,” she said.
Shadron and her husband have lived in Ligonier Township for more than 35 years. She served as a member of the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 Fire Department in the capacity of ladies auxiliary before moving to first alarmer. She is a life member of the VFW Post 734 Ladies Auxiliary where she has proudly served as patriotic instructor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.