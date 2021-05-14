Incumbent Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha will run unopposed in the Democratic primary May 18, while Republican Tim Carson is unopposed in his party’s primary.
Bacha, of Greensburg, is seeking re-election to a sixth term, having served as the county’s coroner since 2002. He spent two years as a deputy coroner prior to being elected to succeed his father, the late Leo M. Bacha, as coroner in January 2002.
Since 2002, Bacha’s office has conducted more than 39,000 death investigations and authorized more than 2,800 autopsies.
During his tenure, Bacha noted the county has created the Westmoreland County Forensic Center, which houses the coroner’s office operation as well as the Westmoreland County Detectives Forensic Services Unit.
Autopsies are now performed at the county forensic center, Bacha said, saving taxpayers more than $10,000 in transportation costs as bodies don’t need to be transported to Pittsburgh for autopsies.
Dr. Cyril H. Wecht also rents space at the forensic center, Bacha noted, generating $30,000 in revenue for the county.
Among the other accomplishments Bacha noted in his candidacy announcement, he was a charter member of the county’s Drug Overdose Task Force and over the past eight years, the coroner’s office has secured $380,000 in state grant funding.
Bacha, 59, lives in Greensburg with his wife, Deborah, and has two daughters and a stepdaughter.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Safety Science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. Bacha obtained Coroner’s State Certification through the Pennsylvania State Police, is a member of the International Coroners and Medical Examiners Association and is a National Board Certified Medicolegal Death Investigator.
Bacha has been a member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department for 41 years and holds the rank of Deputy Assistant Chief/Safety Officer. He is a member of the Westmoreland County Hazmat team and the county’s Rough Terrain Fire, Search and Rescue team in addition to being an emergency medical technician and a licensed funeral director.
Bacha is assistant secretary/treasurer and a former regional vice-president of the PA State Coroners Association, a member and former chairman of the Pennsylvania Coroners’ Education Board and a member and past president of the Westmoreland County Law Enforcement Officers Association.
Bacha lives in Greensburg with his wife, Deborah. He has two daughters, Haley and Sydney, and his stepdaughter, Kelsye, and her husband Chad Hantz, recently welcomed a daughter, Penelope, to the family.
Carson, a former mayor of Scottdale, did not submit a candidacy announcement to the Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.