Derry Borough’s interim mayor was elected as its mayor, according to Tuesday’s unofficial general election results.
Republican Grant Nicely, who has served as interim mayor following the resignation of former mayor Alana DeRito-Gaudiello, appeared to secure enough votes to defeat Democratic candidate Kevin Liberoni, a current Derry Area school board member.
Nicely earned 289 votes (57.5%) compared to Liberoni’s 209 votes (41.6%). There were also four write-in votes.
The three Republican candidates on the ballot also appeared to have secured four-year seats on Derry Borough Council, per unofficial results. Current council vice president Barbara Phillips was the top vote-getter with 319 votes (33.2%), followed by Chad Fabian’s 310 votes (32.3%) and Robert White’s 304 votes (31.7%).
Fabian, a current council member who previously served as president, also garnered 349 votes for a two-year term on council.
The council race also included 26 write-in votes for the four-year posts and 10 write-in votes for the two-year post.
The borough also re-elected its current tax collector as Kristen Kozar, listed on both ballots, secured 479 votes (99.3%). There were also three write-in votes for the position.
None of the candidates for mayor or council submitted election announcements to the Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.