Mylant secures Republican nod in Unity supervisor re-election bid

A longtime Unity Township supervisor earned the Republican nomination during Tuesday’s primary election.
Republican John Mylant, incumbent and 12-year supervisor, took home 1,929 votes (64.19%), according to unofficial election results.
His vote-count nearly doubled challenger Doug Murphy, who received 1,071 votes (35.64%) on the Republican ticket.
There were no candidates featured on the Democratic ballot, which included 649 write-in votes cast. As mail-in votes will take several days to upload and count, it is not immediately clear whether Mylant will face a challenger during the Nov. 2 election.
All 13 precincts have reported as of press time.
Mylant supports holding the line on taxes, creating recreation opportunities for residents and continuing support for the township’s local fire departments.
In another township race, Mark Burkardt (2,907 votes, 99.62%) secured the Republican nod for re-election as tax collector.
Challenger David Vitula received 1,429 votes (90.39%), with an additional 152 write-in votes being cast on the Democratic ballot.
Burkardt is currently serving his ninth term as the township’s tax collector.
