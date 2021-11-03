Mylant rolls to another term as Unity supervisor

A longtime Unity Township supervisor looks to have captured another six-year term, according to Tuesday’s unofficial general election results.
Current supervisors chairman John Mylant, who is nominated on both tickets, earned 4,508 votes (99.0%). There were also 45 write-in votes for the supervisors post.
Longtime Republican tax collector Mark Burkardt appeared to have earned another term, capturing 4,141 votes (78.4%). Democrat David Vitula, hoping to knock off Burkardt, tallied 1,133 votes (21.4%).
In the township auditor race, Republican Clement Matta topped Democrat Ed Saxton, per unofficial results. Matta garnered 3,139 votes (61.4%) compared to Saxton’s 1,964 votes (38.4%).
A Unity Township supervisor for 12 years, Mylant said in his primary campaign announcement that he and the supervisors have implemented auditing procedures that are still in place today. The township’s professional CPA firm audits Unity Township’s finances on a quarterly basis, making sure that the revenues and expenditures are performing according to the budget.
This allows the township to make adjustments so there are no shortfalls at the end of the year. Mylant feels this is the reason supervisors have not raised taxes and have been able to work within the budget.
Burkardt, who is currently serving his ninth term as the township’s tax collector, has been designated a “Qualified Tax Collector” by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of the Pennsylvania State Tax Collectors Association and Westmoreland County Tax Collectors Association.
Vitula, who previously ran for a spot on the Greater Latrobe School Board, said he would “donate 10% of my salary to charity” if elected.
