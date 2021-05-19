Tamara Mahady and Kelly Tua Hammers will be unopposed on November ballots for their respective Magisterial District Judge races after earning both Democratic and Republican nominations based on unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election.
Mahady, of Latrobe, is seeking to replace her cousin, longtime Judge Michael Mahady, who is set to retire as Magisterial District Judge in the Unity Township area at the end of the year.
Hammers, of Derry Township, looks to replace retiring Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik, who oversees court cases in Derry Borough, Derry Township, and New Alexandria.
With 20 of the 24 precincts in Magisterial District 10-2-08 reporting as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Tamara Mahady secured 1,823 Democratic votes (59.00%) and 2,721 votes on Republican ballots (61.15%).
Tamara Mahady currently works as an attorney for the Westmoreland County Public Defender’s Office, which represents those who face possible incarceration but cannot afford to hire their own private attorney, according to the county’s website.
Rebecca Salandro, of Unity Township, a criminal justice liaison for Westmoreland County Case Management and Support, earned 1,257 Democratic votes (40.68%) and 1,720 votes on Republican ballots (38.65%), based on unofficial results.
With all 18 precincts reporting in Magisterial District 10-3-08, Hammers had secured 1,214 votes on Democratic ballots (68.70%) and 999 Republican votes (49.38%) based on unofficial results.
Hammers, 49, has served as Westmoreland County’s assistant district attorney since 1997.
Amy Altman McChesney, 42, of Derry Township has previously held positions in the Westmoreland County Clerk of Courts office as well as a district judge’s office.
She took 342 votes on Democratic ballots (19.35%) and 628 Republican votes (31.04%), while retired police officer Janelle Hood earned 207 Democratic votes (11.71%) and 391 votes on Republican ballots (19.33%).
Mail-in ballots in the races will take several days to be counted, according to county elections officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.