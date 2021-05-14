A pair of local candidates are set to compete for the Democratic and Republican nominations for Magisterial District Judge (10-2-08) in the Unity Township area.
Longtime Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady is set to retire from the post at the end of the year.
Vying to replace him are his cousin, Latrobe attorney Tamara Mahady, and Rebecca Salandro, of Unity Township, a criminal justice liaison for Westmoreland County Case Management and Support.
Tamara Mahady currently works as an attorney for the Westmoreland County Public Defender’s Office, which represents those who face possible incarceration but cannot afford to hire their own private attorney, according to the county’s website.
She has devoted her legal career to public service, with experience at both the county and state level. Mahady’s legal background includes working as a criminal defense attorney for the county and serving as assistant counsel for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, under the state’s Department of Transportation.
“I have represented my community in criminal matters and I have represented my state in civil matters,” she said. “Those two diverse legal roles have prepared me for the exact job of a magisterial district judge, who hear criminal cases one day and civil cases the next day.”
She added that being a district judge would allow her to combine her criminal and civil legal skills and put them to use in one job.
In addition to serving the community professionally, Mahady is also an active Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteer, an organization that helps abused and neglected children in Westmoreland County.
“Helping people isn’t just my professional goal, it is my life’s pursuit,” she said.
Mahady is a lifelong resident of the Unity Township and Latrobe area.
Salandro worked her way through college, earning a master’s degree in education from Seton Hill University in Greensburg and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
She has dedicated more than 14 years of her career in human services helping some of the most vulnerable members of the community.
For almost 10 years she has worked as a criminal justice liaison throughout Westmoreland County in the district court offices.
“My duties include encouraging individuals in their recovery while helping them regain their place in the community,” she said. “As a criminal justice liaison, I have experienced first hand the workings of the district justice system.”
She has been a member of Westmoreland County’s Criminal Justice Advisory Board for the past several years.
If elected, Salandro said she will devote herself to the “pursuit of fair justice for all.”
“It is an honor to serve as district judge and this position deserves my complete dedication,” she said.
With the retirement of the current Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady, Salandro said she believes her “background and work experience would qualify me for this position.”
“I will work hard to fill the void left by a well-respected judge who has filled this position for many years,” she added.
Rebecca Salandro and her husband, Rick, are the parents of two young children, and they have made their home in Unity Township for over a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.