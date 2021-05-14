Nine Ligonier Valley School Board candidates will appear on both Democratic and Republican ballots in the upcoming May 18 primary election.
Voters will choose no more than four candidates to compete for four-year terms on the school board in the November general election.
Current school board member Mary F. Gamble is the only incumbent on the primary ballots.
Joining her are newcomers Joslin “Josi” Bennett, Cynthia L. Brown, Kellen Detar, Donald L. Gilbert Jr., Alysha R. McCauley, Jeffrey Miller, Nancy Pleskovitch and Brian T. Schreyer.
Bennett is a Ligonier Township native who said she hopes to be the “voice of the people of our community.”
Bennett worked at First Commonwealth Bank in Ligonier before going into business for herself, and owns four retail boutiques, three in Westmoreland Mall and one near the Ligonier Diamond.
She also returned to school to get a medical degree, working in the operating room at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, then for a private doctor in Greensburg. Bennett then became a legal assistant for Richard Flickinger in Ligonier, before she decided she wanted to be a stay-at-home mother and foster parent.
“I now have five children that range in age from 6-15,” she said.
Bennett’s passions are fundraising and volunteering. She’s the volunteer treasurer for Helping Hearts and Healing Tails animal rescue. She also volunteers with STAT Ligonier Therapeutic Center.
Among her goals if elected, Bennett said, are making it easier to get help for children with special needs, improving or replacing Weller Field, providing longer lunch/recess periods, issuing report cards with letter grades, allowing more parent involvement in the classroom and more volunteer opportunities in the community for students, determining why so many parents are choosing cyber charter schools and bringing those students back to LVSD, lowering property taxes, reducing screen time for students and offering American Sign Language along with foreign languages.
Bennett said her biggest concern is the “disconnect there seems to be between the school board and parents.”
“I’d like to bridge that gap,” she said. “As a stay-at-home parent, I’d be happy to meet up in person and discuss your concerns... I am determined, dedicated and willing to do all I can to make positive changes for our students, parents and community in the Ligonier Valley.”
Brown said she decided to run for school board for two reasons: “The educational decline that I am seeing in our children and the ridiculous continual raising of our property taxes, which are putting people, especially seniors, out of their homes.”
Brown is a native of Ligonier Valley, where she married and raised her three children. She attended Westmoreland County Community College and received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with a math minor from Seton Hill University.
Brown worked in research and development at Westinghouse until starting a family. She returned to work in the district as personal aide before serving as a therapeutic staff support (TSS) for Ligonier Valley Learning Center. From there, she has taught in private academies: Bible Baptist, Grace Bible Academy, and Genesis Christian Academy in Geistown.
“Being forced to retire early to help take care of my mother and then my husband, I am now widowed and have returned to the education business, presently teaching private classes for homeschoolers, giving piano lessons, and am the administrator of the LV Co-op which I began last fall,” she said. “I have also become very active in our local Republican committee.”
At the top of Brown’s agenda as a school board candidate is to keep students in school full-time and “open up all the sports.”
Another goal of Brown’s is to “reinstitute the grading system.”
Long-term plans include: “(Getting) rid of Common Core and concentrate on reading, writing, and arithmetic (using books) in elementary and make history, government and civics a major class in secondary (every year).”
Brown also said she wants the “arts and vo-tech institute as viable programs.” She’s also a proponent of lowering the budget to decrease property taxes.
“I have an agenda for doing that if anyone is interested,” she said. “Within this agenda is reallocating money from pork programs back into the arts, music, bank, art, shop, etc.”
Brown also supports transparency from the school board by livestreaming the meetings, “which is really the first thing I want to see happen.”
“We are in the mess we are in because nine people are making all the rules and don’t care about the wishes of the parents, students or taxpayers,” she said. “I am running to serve our kids and to get them the best education we can for a reasonable cost to the taxpayers.”
Gamble is a 20-year resident of St. Clair Township, with 30 years of experience as a special education teacher.
She retired from the Central Cambria School District where she taught at both the high school and elementary school levels.
“I feel that community involvement is very important,” she said.
Her children graduated from Laurel Valley High School, and her grandchild attends Ligonier Valley Middle School.
“I strongly believe in the value of public education and am dedicated to serving the needs of all students, regardless of their abilities and backgrounds,” she said.
“My experiences as an educator have taught me that we must keep our expectations high for all students by providing the environment and opportunities to achieve in the areas of literacy, communication and technology in order for them to be productive and successful in the future.”
Gamble is currently serving a four-year term as a Ligonier Valley School Board member, chairing the personnel committee.
She is also a board member of the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation and serves as chairperson of the KidzKare Program, as well as chairperson for the Christian Education Committee at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in New Florence.
“Prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic, I enjoyed serving as a community volunteer reader at Laurel Valley Elementary School and have incorporated my certified therapy dogs in the ‘Children Reading to Dogs Program’ sponsored by Therapy Dogs International,” she said. “I was also actively involved in the therapy dog program at Latrobe Hospital visiting the oncology and ICU units.”
She said she will be supportive of the district’s new superintendent Tim Kantor “in his endeavor to re-engage our learners back into a normal school day/school week routine.”
“I will also support the Ligonier Valley School District’s capacity in providing mental health services for our learners and families,” she said. “I believe the district needs to address completing upgrades within the sport facilities to the degree possible in a flood zone, utilizing long term goals for this completion.”
Gilbert was raised in Ligonier and is a 1991 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, father of a daughter at Ligonier Valley Middle School, and is a business owner in the Valley.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, and a Masters of Arts in Physics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as well as secondary teaching certificates in Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Gilbert continued his education at IUP in the curriculum and instruction program to obtain a doctorate in curriculum and instruction and his principal’s certificate, which he halted after leaving his 13-year teaching career. Gilbert taught mathematics and physics courses at the high school level, including, life skills math, algebra I and II, geometry, trigonometry, AP statistics, modern science, and physics as well as leading the gifted education program.
Gilbert believes that his position on the school board will be to ask one simple question: “How will this decision benefit the students and community?”
Gilbert said one area in need of greater improvement is communication between the school board, administration, parents and community businesses. He would like to see more graduates stay in the area and create or expand opportunities so that the Ligonier Valley and surrounding communities continue to provide for generations to come.
Gilbert said his teaching experience, as well as being a father, will allow him to see all sides of the issues, from budget concerns, teacher contracts, taxes, educational needs, laws regarding special education, administrational tasks and parental involvement.
Pleskovitch, a 23-year Ligonier Valley resident, has raised seven children in the district, and now her grandchildren are growing up within the Ligonier Valley School District.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s in American government, with graduate certificates in global politics, terrorism and homeland security.
Pleskovitch said she also holds teacher certifications in special education and elementary education (K-6), as well as secondary education social studies in grades 7-12.
She has been a substitute teacher within LVSD.
“I have taught full time at an alternative education school, and I currently work as a special education learning coach for an education staffing company,” she said.
“My husband and I do not believe in a one-size-fits-all model of education for families. We have pursued a variety of educational opportunities for our children to meet their individual needs such as homeschooling, private schools, public cyber schools, and LVSD public schools.
“Our oldest child graduated from a Catholic high school, two graduated from cyber schools, three from LVSD. We believe every parent/guardian has the right to seek educational opportunities which best fit the needs of their children without condemnation.”
Pleskovitch said she believes school board members should serve the community and should make decisions in part based on the concerns and input of the people.
“Some concerns I have read are parents wanting their children to be called ‘students’ not ‘learners,’ going back to a letter grading system so that parents and students clearly understand their progress, a return to teaching cursive, less technology in elementary school, a return to serving home cooked lunches in the cafeteria, more gym time and recess,” she said. “I want to validate these concerns. I have my own set of concerns, as well.”
Pleskovitch said she pledges to make school-wide decisions based on sound research, best practices and community input.
“I pledge to be a voice of dissent and vote ‘no’ when I feel proposals are not in the best interests of our students, schools, and community,” she said. “I believe my platform for the school director position is one that all political parties can stand behind.”
She listed as priorities greater transparency in decision making by board members, a commitment to parent-centered curricula decision making and creation of a plan to encourage a greater emphasis on vo-tech and technical schools as an excellent career path.
Detar, McCauley, Miller and Schreyer did not submit candidacy announcements to the Bulletin.
