In the only contested countywide race in the May 18 primary election, Acting Westmoreland County Clerk of Courts Megan Loughner appeared to have secured the Republican nomination to seek a full term in office in the fall, based on unofficial election results.
With 288 of the county’s 307 precincts reporting unofficial results as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, Loughner had secured 24,268 votes on Republican ballots (65.09%). North Huntingdon Township Republican Dorey Stabile McCarron had 12,899 votes (34.60%) in the Clerk of Courts race.
Loughner, of Unity Township, has been serving as the county’s Acting Clerk of Courts after Republican Bryan Kline earlier this year resigned the post upon being hired as warden of the Westmoreland County Prison.
Loughner has worked in the Clerk of Courts office for more than a decade, spending six years as the fiscal operations manager and five years as the chief deputy in addition to serving most recently as the acting head of the department.
Kline endorsed Loughner for the position throughout the campaign process.
McCarron, a U.S. Army veteran, said she was seeking office as a way to continue her public and community service and to honor the life of her father and other crime victims.
“My father was murdered when I was 10 years old, so I understand what a crime victim feels,” she said. “Any way we can help make crime victims whole, will be my top priority.”
Muzzy Colosimo, of Hempfield Township, was the only Democratic candidate for Clerk of Courts on primary election ballots, securing 25,481 votes (98.13%), according to unofficial election results.
In other countywide primary races, incumbent Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha, of Greensburg, earned 99.58% of the vote on Democratic ballots to seek another term in office, while Republican challenger Tim Carson, a former mayor of Scottdale, took 98.36% of the vote on Republican ballots to oppose Bacha in November.
Incumbent Democrat John Peck and Republican hopeful Nicole Ziccarelli each ran unopposed for Westmoreland County District Attorney. Peck earned 98.86% of the vote on Democratic ballots, according to unofficial results, while Ziccarelli took 98.91% of Republican votes.
With Westmoreland County Prothonotary Christine O’Brien not seeking re-election, Gina O’Barto, a Unity Township Republican, and Democrat Tom Murphy, of New Kensington, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
O’Brien has served as the county’s prothonotary since 2010.
O’Barto, who is currently employed in the Westmoreland County Controller’s Office and is married to Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto, took 99.49% of the vote on Republican ballots. Murphy secured 99.20% of the vote on Democratic ballots, based on unofficial totals.
