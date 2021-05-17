Two current members of Ligonier Borough Council are running unopposed in the May 18 primary election to earn their respective parties’ nominations to compete in November for four available four-year terms on borough council.
Mariah Fisher is running unopposed on the Democratic ballot. She is also a candidate in the special election for the vacant Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat for the 59th Legislative District.
Matthew Smith is running unopposed on the Republican ballot.
Neither candidate submitted a candidacy announcement to the Bulletin for the Ligonier Borough Council primary race.
