A former Derry Borough Council president and a current Derry Area School Board member appear primed to square off for the borough mayoral post in November’s general election.
Kevin Liberoni, a longtime school board member, earned 157 votes on the Democratic ticket, per Tuesday’s unofficial primary election results.
Grant Nicely, the borough’s interim mayor and former council president, tallied 161 votes on the Republican ticket. GOP challenger Jasen Lentz garnered 103 votes.
All precincts had reported as of press time.
Final election results are not yet available, as mail-in ballots will take several days to upload and count.
The candidates are vying for a four-year term as borough mayor.
Aside from the three candidates, there were 12 Democratic and 11 Republican write-in votes.
Nicely, who is handling mayoral duties following the resignation of former mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello, has 30-plus years of law enforcement experience. Nicely has previously served as council president and is the current chairman of the Derry Borough Municipal Authority.
A borough resident for a large portion of his life, Lentz is employed as a systems administrator for a small business in Greensburg. Lentz is the co-founder of Cat’s Twilight cat rescue in Stahlstown, which was founded in 2009. He said tentative plans are in place to construct a building and move the rescue to Derry in the future.
Liberoni earned four-year seats on the Derry Area School Board in the 2019 and 2015 general elections, respectively. Before that, he had served consecutive terms until 2001. When he first joined the board, Liberoni became the youngest elected school director in Derry Area history at the age of 23.
In another borough race, two GOP candidates for council — current council vice president Barbara Phillips, along with newcomer Robert White — took the first step Tuesday toward full four-year terms.
According to unofficial election results, White earned 186 votes while Phillips was right behind with 184. There were also 52 write-in votes on the Republican ticket and 31 votes on the Democratic side.
Phillips, a bookkeeper who has accumulated nearly 40 years of experience in various industries, has been a resident of the borough for 20 years.
She was initially appointed to council in September 2020, was appointed to a five-year term on the Derry Borough Municipal Authority in January and this year was voted as council vice president.
