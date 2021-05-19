Three four-year Latrobe City Council seats are up for grabs as one current council member secured a nomination during Tuesday’s primary election.
Jim Kelley, who was elected to council in 2017, received 609 votes (83.09%) as the lone Democratic candidate, according to unofficial election results. Bridget DiVittis and Ann M. Amatucci ran as write-in candidates — so their vote tallies were not available as of press time.
There were also 126 write-in votes (16.91%) cast on the Democratic ticket and 203 on the Republican ballot, which featured no candidates.
All six precincts have reported as of press time, while mail in votes continue to be counted.
Kelley practiced law in Latrobe from 1977 until his retirement in 2016. He previously said he is proud of his 42 years of service as assistant city solicitor, solicitor and member of council. He said he is especially privileged to have been a part of the city’s growth and development for more than four decades.
Current council members Gerald Baldonieri and Christine Weller have four-year terms which are expiring this year.
In January, Weller indicated that she planned on seeking re-election, but she did not submit a campaign announcement to the Bulletin and her name did not appear on either the Democratic or Republican ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.