The City of Latrobe appears to have a new mayor and two new city council members, according to Tuesday’s unofficial general election results.
Eric Bartels, a Republican and current five-year city council member, was the lone eligible candidate on the ballot after Democratic mayoral candidate Sandra McCune moved out of the area.
The top vote-getter on Tuesday, Bartels will replace current Mayor Rosie Wolford. Wolford told council in January she does not plan on running for a third term.
Bartels earned 953 votes, representing 61.4% of the unofficial vote tally. Despite McCune being ineligible to be elected mayor following her relocation, she still earned 580 votes (37.3%).
In the race for three open city council spots, Democratic incumbent Jim Kelley and newcomers Ann Amatucci and Bridget Divittis, who were each on both ballots, appeared to have earned four-year seats.
Amatucci garnered the most votes with 954 (28.2%), followed by Divittis’ 862 votes (25%) and Kelley’s 779 votes (23.0%).
Republican candidate William Yuhaniak appeared to have fallen short of a council seat, earning 758 votes (22.4%),
A former city solicitor, Kelley was elected to council in 2017. He previously practiced law from 1977 until his retirement in 2016.
A lifelong Latrobe resident, Amatucci is co-owner of an early intervention company and has been providing occupational therapy to the county’s youth for more than 12 years. She is currently serving on the Latrobe Municipal Authority Board of Directors.
DiVittis, a write-in candidate in the May primary election, is not a Latrobe native but has raised a family in the city. She has been involved in the past as a Greater Latrobe PTO president, school volunteer and substitute teacher.
Yuhaniak did not provide an election announcement to the Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.