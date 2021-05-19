The current board president took the first step Tuesday to potentially secure a new four-year term on the Derry Area School Board.
According to unofficial primary election results, board president David Krinock received 940 votes (17.14% of the vote) to lead the Democratic ticket. Krinock, who cross-filed, also earned 885 votes (14.61%) on the Republican ticket.
Aside from Krinock, the other top vote-getters on the Democratic ticket include Nancy Findish with 837 votes (15.26%), Mark Maloy with 758 votes (13.82%) and Daniel Schall with 710 votes (12.94%).
The top vote-getter on the Republican ticket was Steve Frye with 947 votes (15.63%), followed by Krinock, Findish with 723 votes (11.93%) and Joshua Campbell with 712 votes (11.75%).
Current board members Krinock, Maloy and Gerald Hughes each cross-filed and sought new four-year terms. Hughes received 574 votes on the Democratic ticket (10.46%) and 632 votes (10.43%) on the Republican ticket, per unofficial results.
In all, 17 of 18 precincts had reported their results as of press time.
Final election results are not yet available, as mail-in ballots will take several days to upload and count.
Krinock, a current four-term board member, has served nine years as president and two as vice president.
Maloy has served on the school board for eight years, including as vice president for two years.
Hughes has served three years on the school board, two as chairman, and on the Joint Operating Committee (JOC) for the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC), including three years as co-chairman.
Also running for four open board seats include challengers Findish, Frye, Schall, Joshua Campbell, Ricardo Campbell, Alan Davis and Ralph E. Neiman III.
All but Ricardo Campbell and Davis, who are on the Republican ticket, cross-filed.
The Democratic ticket also included Joshua Campbell (624 votes, 11.38%); Frye (595 votes, 10.85%); Hughes (574 votes, 10.46%), and Ralph E. Neiman III (348 votes, 6.34%.)
The Republican ticket also included Hughes (632 votes, 10.43%); Maloy (582 votes, 9.61%); Neiman (358 votes, 5.91%); Ricardo Campbell (336 votes, 5.55%), and Davis (173 votes, 2.86%.)
There were 99 write-in votes on the Democratic ticket and 104 write-in votes on the Republican ticket, according to unofficial results.
