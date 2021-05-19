Democrat Don Kepple and Republican Rick Rupert are primed to face off in November’s general election for a six-year term on the Derry Township Board of Supervisors.
According to unofficial primary election results, Kepple has a large edge over three other Democratic candidates, garnering 815 votes. Other vote-getters on the ticket include Michael Connor (307 votes), Dean Reed (183) and Mark Galimberti (151.)
Rupert has a sizable lead over Robert Hebenthal on the GOP ticket, per unofficial results, earning 898 votes to Hebenthal’s 470.
All precincts had reported as of press time.
Final election results are not yet available, as mail-in ballots will take several days to upload and count.
The general election winner will replace longtime supervisor Vince DeCario, who has served 18 years in the position and is not running for re-election.
Kepple was raised on a dairy farm in New Alexandria and he noted his farming background helped him develop a strong work ethic at an early age and it later assisted him in managing the various costs of projects necessary to operate a large farm.
In 2002, Kepple said he began many years in construction, from trenches to dump trucks to operating heavy equipment. That work, he noted, consisted of installing city water lines, sanitary sewers and storm sewers for municipalities. He said he has also worked alongside operating inspectors and am familiar with ordinances.
Rupert, 44, said he is running on a platform of “developing a proactive plan for identifying and rectifying aging/failing infrastructure including bridges, roads, culverts, etc.” He feels it is vital to assess deficiencies “well in advance” and seek to grant funding for needed improvements.
A quality engineer and Six Sigma green belt for Pace Industries Airo Division with 20 years of experience in statistical problem solving and project management, Rupert said he recognizes that Derry Township has the potential for a significant increase in business development, which would generate additional tax revenue and employment opportunities for its residents.
There were 216 write-in votes for supervisor on the Republican ticket along with 47 Democratic write-in votes, according to unofficial results.
In another township race, incumbent Democrat Debby Zello appeared on her way to defeat Jill Krinock-Beatrice for a four-year term as tax collector. Per unofficial election results, Zello earned 1,066 votes to Krinock-Beatrice’s 428.
