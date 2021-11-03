Don Kepple looks to be the next Derry Township supervisor, according to unofficial county general election results.
Kepple, a Democrat, beat out Republican Rick Rupert by a margin of 57.3% (1924 votes) to 42.47% (1,426 votes).
Kepple was raised on a dairy farm in New Alexandria and has extensive experience in infrastructure construction, primarily installing city water lines, sanitary sewers and storm sewers in municipalities and outlying areas, as well as repairing and paving roads), according to his campaign announcement.
Don and his wife, Jenny Casey Kepple, enjoyed raising their two children in Derry Township. They couple has volunteered for various community organizations and coached youth sports. He and his wife are members of St. Martin Parish.
In other township races, voters elected Deborah Zello as tax collector. Zello was running on both Republican and Democratic tickets and unopposed. She received 99.37% of the vote (3,168 votes).
Jana Reed, also running opposed on both tickets, was elected as auditor with 99.66% of the vote (2,943 votes). Derry Township also voted in a write-in candidate as constable with 100% of the vote (115 votes).
