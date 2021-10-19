Jim Kelley is seeking re-election to Latrobe City Council for a second four-year term in the Nov. 2 general election.
A former city solicitor, Kelley was elected to council in 2017. He resides in Latrobe where he previously practiced law from 1977 until his retirement in 2016.
Kelley said he is proud of his 42 years of service as assistant city solicitor, solicitor and member of council. He especially is privileged to have been a part of the city’s growth and development for more than four decades.
Kelley believes he can continue to bring significant background and experience to council.
“I have always sought to help provide the best city services to our citizens,” he said. “I will continue to focus on the development of our business district and to seek ideas from various resources to help in guiding Latrobe into the future.”
Kelley has a broad zoning background, representing zoning hearing boards in Latrobe and other communities. For more than 30 years, he was a part-time instructor, teaching law related courses at the Westmoreland County Community College, Penn State University and Seton Hill University.
A past president of the Westmoreland Bar Association, Kelley was also a delegate to the Pennsylvania Bar Association governing body. He coached Latrobe Little League girls fast-pitch softball for more than 10 years. He is a life member of the Latrobe Elks.
Kelley is married to the former Kathleen Cignetto, a retired school superintendent, and has one daughter, Nicole.
If re-elected, Kelley promises "to that we can to help the city emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and to help restore prosperity to Latrobe and its citizens."
